Activist Koo Sze-yiu (centre) carries a coffin near Golden Bauhinia Square as part of a protest in 2016. Koo has been arrested under the national security law. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
National security law: veteran Hong Kong activist Koo Sze-yiu arrested for allegedly inciting subversion

  • A force insider confirmed the accusation against Koo, but as of late Friday morning, it was still unclear what he had done that constituted the alleged offence
  • The source added that the national security department had brought in four other people to assist in the investigation, but none had been formally arrested

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Christy Leung
Updated: 11:04am, 4 Feb, 2022

