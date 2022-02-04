The Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children’s headquarters in Mong Kok. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong police arrest 3 more staff from children’s home over abuse allegations

  • New arrests bring total number of suspects to 23; officers also identified another four toddlers who were allegedly abused
  • About 50 to 60 children have continued to live at the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children’s Mong Kok facility since scandal broke

Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 2:37pm, 4 Feb, 2022

