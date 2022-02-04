Fernando Cheung pleaded guilty at West Kowloon Court on Friday to a contempt charge under the Legislative Council (Powers and Privilege) Ordinance. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Ex-Hong Kong opposition lawmaker jailed for 3 weeks for contempt after protesting against rival in Legislative Council meeting

  • Then Labour Party legislator Fernando Cheung chanted slogans to show his disapproval of a pro-establishment leader taking over a House Committee meeting on May 8, 2020
  • Acting chief magistrate Peter Law says Cheung’s conduct has tarnished Legco’s reputation and contributed to ‘a decline of civility’

Brian Wong

Updated: 10:42pm, 4 Feb, 2022

Fernando Cheung pleaded guilty at West Kowloon Court on Friday to a contempt charge under the Legislative Council (Powers and Privilege) Ordinance. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
