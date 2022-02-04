Escort guard Cheong Hon-tung and three others were found guilty at the District Court on Friday in relation to the overnight disturbance in Hung Hom in August 2019. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong judge convicts 4 of unlawful assembly, says memos on detainees’ legal rights show ‘organised nature’ of 2019 protest

  • Escort guard Cheong Hon-tung among four people, aged 17 to 27, found guilty in relation to disturbance in Hung Hom in August 2019
  • Two cards seized from Cheong listed contacts for legal and medical support and what appeared to be ‘tips’ for safeguarding one’s legal interest upon arrest

Brian Wong

Updated: 10:52pm, 4 Feb, 2022

Escort guard Cheong Hon-tung and three others were found guilty at the District Court on Friday in relation to the overnight disturbance in Hung Hom in August 2019. Photo: Warton Li
