A screenshot from footage of illegal fireworks being set off in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Facebook.
Hong Kong police record surge of more than fivefold in illegal fireworks possession during Lunar New Year
- Force says it has handled 183 incidents involving unlawful possession of fireworks from January 30 to Thursday
- Police spokesman warns of possible fines and jail time for anyone caught with or lighting illegal fireworks
Topic | Hong Kong police
A screenshot from footage of illegal fireworks being set off in Tsim Sha Tsui. Photo: Facebook.