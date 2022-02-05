The fire broke out shortly before 2am at a flat in Kwong Ming Court. Photo: Facebook
The fire broke out shortly before 2am at a flat in Kwong Ming Court. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

4 sent to hospital after early morning fire breaks out at flat in Hong Kong high-rise

  • Blaze breaks out before 2am at flat in Tseung Kwan O, resulting in about 220 residents fleeing building; elderly man, daughter and two neighbours sent to hospital
  • Firefighters also called out to two other blazes at flats in Kwun Tong and Aberdeen but no injuries reported

Topic |   Hong Kong fires and safety
Tiffany LiangSammy Heung
Tiffany Liang and Sammy Heung

Updated: 8:48pm, 5 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The fire broke out shortly before 2am at a flat in Kwong Ming Court. Photo: Facebook
The fire broke out shortly before 2am at a flat in Kwong Ming Court. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE