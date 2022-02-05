The fire broke out shortly before 2am at a flat in Kwong Ming Court. Photo: Facebook
4 sent to hospital after early morning fire breaks out at flat in Hong Kong high-rise
- Blaze breaks out before 2am at flat in Tseung Kwan O, resulting in about 220 residents fleeing building; elderly man, daughter and two neighbours sent to hospital
- Firefighters also called out to two other blazes at flats in Kwun Tong and Aberdeen but no injuries reported
Topic | Hong Kong fires and safety
