On July 1, 2021, a man stabbed a police constable in the back outside the Sogo department store in Causeway Bay. Photo: CWH
exclusive | ‘I can’t forgive what he did,’ says Hong Kong policeman injured in Causeway Bay knife attack
- Assailant’s suicide after last year’s July 1 stabbing outside Sogo store sends wrong message to society, victim says
- Injured officer returning to work soon, after spending 19 days in hospital, 200 days on medical leave
Topic | Hong Kong police
