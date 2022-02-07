Benjamin Fok speaks outside the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Nora Tam
Feuding family of late Hong Kong tycoon Henry Fok reach ‘substantial’ partial agreement over his HK$11.3 billion estate
- Fok’s 13 children have agreed on a set of confidential terms to settle their major differences in a multimillion-dollar lawsuit
- Mr Justice David Lok congratulated the family, calling the outcome ‘a happy ending’
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Benjamin Fok speaks outside the High Court in Admiralty. Photo: Nora Tam