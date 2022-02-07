A screen grab from the online footage show the pet cat in the washing machine. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong cat owner convicted of animal cruelty over washing machine ‘prank’ but court returns pet to her as case ‘not particularly serious’

  • Insurance agent Yuki Wong, 29, was arrested in February last year after video showing cat being left inside spinning washing machine went viral online
  • Smartphone footage, uploaded to the defendant’s Instagram account on February 7, depicted act as one of a series of ‘pranks’ performed on ‘the fat girl’

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 10:49pm, 7 Feb, 2022

