Fireworks seized by police at Hung Hom Police station. Photo: handout
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest second man for setting off illegal fireworks over Lunar New Year holiday period

  • Police arrest man, 43, in Kowloon Tong following investigation into fireworks display on Flint Road at about 10.30pm last Wednesday
  • Illegal possession or discharge of fireworks and firecrackers carries maximum penalty of six months in jail and HK$25,000 fine

Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 10:24pm, 7 Feb, 2022

