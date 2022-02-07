Fireworks seized by police at Hung Hom Police station. Photo: handout
Hong Kong police arrest second man for setting off illegal fireworks over Lunar New Year holiday period
- Police arrest man, 43, in Kowloon Tong following investigation into fireworks display on Flint Road at about 10.30pm last Wednesday
- Illegal possession or discharge of fireworks and firecrackers carries maximum penalty of six months in jail and HK$25,000 fine
