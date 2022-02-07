The case has been classified as loitering and handed over to the Hong Kong Island regional crime unit. Photo: Warton Li
The case has been classified as loitering and handed over to the Hong Kong Island regional crime unit. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police officer ‘set to be fired’ for allegedly following two women back to their flat

  • Video posted on Facebook shows man walking up stairs behind two women after he reportedly followed them for several streets
  • Suspect was later identified through the clip and force insider says 26-year-old officer had seriously violated discipline rules

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Jack TsangChristy Leung
Jack Tsang and Christy Leung

Updated: 11:46pm, 7 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The case has been classified as loitering and handed over to the Hong Kong Island regional crime unit. Photo: Warton Li
The case has been classified as loitering and handed over to the Hong Kong Island regional crime unit. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE