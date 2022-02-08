Samuel Phillip Bickett was returned to jail on Tuesday after a court rejected his appeal in a 2019 assault case. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong protests: judge rejects American lawyer’s appeal against 4½-month sentence for assaulting plain-clothes policeman
- Court unconvinced by Samuel Phillip Bickett’s assertion he acted in self-defence when an off-duty officer approached him with his baton raised during a confrontation in an MTR station
- Bickett’s lawyers had denied an intent to wound, and contended the officer posed an imminent threat to public safety as he had refused to identify himself
