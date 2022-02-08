Fireworks seized by police at the force’s headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong police arrest another 5 on suspicion of setting off fireworks illegally over Lunar New Year holiday
- Latest arrests take number of suspects involved, among them a businessman, to seven in first eight days of Lunar New Year
- Belief that fireworks displays could ward off the coronavirus pandemic might have fuelled such actions, officers say
