Fireworks seized by police at the force’s headquarters in Wan Chai. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest another 5 on suspicion of setting off fireworks illegally over Lunar New Year holiday

  • Latest arrests take number of suspects involved, among them a businessman, to seven in first eight days of Lunar New Year
  • Belief that fireworks displays could ward off the coronavirus pandemic might have fuelled such actions, officers say

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Updated: 7:04pm, 8 Feb, 2022

