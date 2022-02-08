Former district councillor Ben Ho. Photo: Facebook
Former district councillor Ben Ho. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Former Hong Kong district councillor jailed for 5 weeks for attempted criminal intimidation over Facebook post

  • Ben Ho, 32, claimed he was under immense pressure when he posted the message of a ‘clearance operation’ targeting street gamblers and the noise they created
  • Magistrate Jeffrey Sze dismisses Ho’s claim, says unequivocal wording of the post and decision to publish it showed a clear intention to alarm others

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 7:24pm, 8 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Former district councillor Ben Ho. Photo: Facebook
Former district councillor Ben Ho. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE