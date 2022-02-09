Former Cathay Pacific employees Wong Yoon-loong (right) and Nilsson Lau walk out of Eastern Court on Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Former Cathay Pacific employees Wong Yoon-loong (right) and Nilsson Lau walk out of Eastern Court on Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong court grants ex-Cathay flight attendants bail after charging them with flouting medical surveillance rules

  • The former flight attendants stand accused of violating a home isolation order late last year around the start of Hong Kong’s ongoing coronavirus outbreak
  • The pair face a maximum sentence of six months in jail and a fine of up to HK$5,000 if convicted

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 12:21pm, 9 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Cathay Pacific employees Wong Yoon-loong (right) and Nilsson Lau walk out of Eastern Court on Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Former Cathay Pacific employees Wong Yoon-loong (right) and Nilsson Lau walk out of Eastern Court on Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE