Former Cathay Pacific employees Wong Yoon-loong (right) and Nilsson Lau walk out of Eastern Court on Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong court grants ex-Cathay flight attendants bail after charging them with flouting medical surveillance rules
- The former flight attendants stand accused of violating a home isolation order late last year around the start of Hong Kong’s ongoing coronavirus outbreak
- The pair face a maximum sentence of six months in jail and a fine of up to HK$5,000 if convicted
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
