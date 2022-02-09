Carson Yeung Ka-sing, businessman and former chairman of Birmingham City Football Club. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police investigate ‘hell money’, debt-collection notices left outside home of former Birmingham City chairman Carson Yeung

  • Officers were called to The Peak in the early hours of Wednesday after two men left notes demanding debt repayment outside Carson Yeung’s house
  • Police searching for three suspects after trio escape scene before force arrive

Clifford Lo
Updated: 2:00pm, 9 Feb, 2022

