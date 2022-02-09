A man was arrested on suspicion of attacking his mother and brother after refusing to get vaccinated. Photo: Warton Li
A man was arrested on suspicion of attacking his mother and brother after refusing to get vaccinated. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong man arrested on suspicion of attacking mother, brother with box cutter in heated vaccine row

  • Thirty-one-year-old man suspected of attacking family after changing his mind about getting vaccinated
  • Mother, brother sustain minor injuries after suspect allegedly injured pair with box cutter

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Updated: 8:01pm, 9 Feb, 2022

