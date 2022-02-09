Solicitor Leo Yau leaves West Kowloon Court on Wednesday. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong solicitor convicted of wilfully obstructing police officer over refusal to produce identification documents

  • Leo Yau refused to show Sergeant Wong Wai-kit his identity card, legal credentials when trying to enter West Kowloon Court for national security law hearing last year
  • Magistrate Andy Cheng says defendant was making it difficult for police to execute their duties on that day

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 8:39pm, 9 Feb, 2022

