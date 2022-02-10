The number of staff arrested on suspicion of child abuse at the Mong Kok facility has risen to 24. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong police arrest another employee from scandal-hit child protection group on suspicion of kicking toddler

  • Officers arrest 49-year-old female employee of Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children in morning raid on Thursday
  • Total number of toddlers suspected of being abused at Mong Kok children’s home stands at 39

Clifford Lo
Updated: 5:38pm, 10 Feb, 2022

The number of staff arrested on suspicion of child abuse at the Mong Kok facility has risen to 24. Photo: Edmond So
