Police recorded 1,159 cases of ‘naked-chat blackmail’ in Hong Kong in 2021. Photo: Shutterstock
Police recorded 1,159 cases of ‘naked-chat blackmail’ in Hong Kong in 2021. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

‘Naked-chat blackmail’ surges amid coronavirus pandemic as Hongkongers spend more time online

  • Lawyers, bankers and doctors among 1,159 people in city who fell victim to nude video chat extortion scams
  • Number of ‘naked-chat blackmail’ cases increased by 280 per cent in 2021; victims collectively swindled out of nearly HK$14 million

Topic |   Scams and swindles
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 5:43pm, 10 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Police recorded 1,159 cases of ‘naked-chat blackmail’ in Hong Kong in 2021. Photo: Shutterstock
Police recorded 1,159 cases of ‘naked-chat blackmail’ in Hong Kong in 2021. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE