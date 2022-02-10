Police recorded 1,159 cases of ‘naked-chat blackmail’ in Hong Kong in 2021. Photo: Shutterstock
‘Naked-chat blackmail’ surges amid coronavirus pandemic as Hongkongers spend more time online
- Lawyers, bankers and doctors among 1,159 people in city who fell victim to nude video chat extortion scams
- Number of ‘naked-chat blackmail’ cases increased by 280 per cent in 2021; victims collectively swindled out of nearly HK$14 million
