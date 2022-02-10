Three firms affiliated with Apple Daily have been charged with sedition as part of an ongoing national security law case. Photo: Dickson Lee
Three firms affiliated with Apple Daily have been charged with sedition as part of an ongoing national security law case. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong prosecutors slap 3 Apple Daily-affiliated firms with colonial-era sedition charge

  • Apple Daily Limited, Apple Daily Printing Limited and AD Internet Limited have all been charged with sedition as part of ongoing national security law case
  • Three firms appoint proxy to act on their behalf during criminal proceedings, enlist legal counsel from former prosecutor

Topic |   Next Digital
Brian Wong

Updated: 8:08pm, 10 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Three firms affiliated with Apple Daily have been charged with sedition as part of an ongoing national security law case. Photo: Dickson Lee
Three firms affiliated with Apple Daily have been charged with sedition as part of an ongoing national security law case. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE