People dine in a Chinese restaurant in Tsing Yi. The cap on public gatherings has been tightened to two people. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus Hong Kong: course operators, security guards among those seeking clarity on ban on cross-household gatherings
- Property management companies say the security guards are unsure how they should handle residents or visitors who violate ban on cross-household gatherings
- Elderly say the ban has made their lives more difficult as they cannot meet friends in parks
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
People dine in a Chinese restaurant in Tsing Yi. The cap on public gatherings has been tightened to two people. Photo: Sam Tsang