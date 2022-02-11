The elderly man was taken to Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei, where he later died. Photo: Winson Wong
103-year-old Hong Kong man dies after passing out while eating chocolate cake
- The elderly man, who had a history of heart illness, died after being taken to hospital in an unconscious state in the early hours of Friday
- Separately, a four-year-old boy died after he collapsed at his Yuen Long home shortly after 3am on Friday
