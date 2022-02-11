Police issued 23 tickets to 17 men and six women who were seen maskless and smoking in public. Photo: Nora Tam
23 maskless smokers fined total of HK$115,000 for flouting Hong Kong’s coronavirus rules
- Police issued 23 tickets to 17 men and six women who were seen maskless and smoking in Kwai Chung district
- Force insiders say frontline police officers have been told to step up action against those who breach the city’s mask mandate
