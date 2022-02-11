The Harbour Plaza hotel group said that immediately after the attack it engaged a team of third-party forensic experts to investigate and contain the incident. Photo: Shutterstock
Cyberattack on Harbour Plaza hotels in Hong Kong exposes personal data of more than 1.2 million guests
- Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data launches investigation into illegal access of several databases for room reservations
- Attack comes after online retailer HKTVmall suffered database leak that exposed delivery addresses, recipient names and contact numbers
Topic | Cybersecurity
