The Harbour Plaza hotel group said that immediately after the attack it engaged a team of third-party forensic experts to investigate and contain the incident. Photo: Shutterstock
Cyberattack on Harbour Plaza hotels in Hong Kong exposes personal data of more than 1.2 million guests

  • Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data launches investigation into illegal access of several databases for room reservations
  • Attack comes after online retailer HKTVmall suffered database leak that exposed delivery addresses, recipient names and contact numbers

Christy Leung

Updated: 7:34pm, 11 Feb, 2022

