A man was charged over social media posts allegedly inciting others to cast invalid votes. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong anti-graft watchdog charges man over social media calls to cast invalid votes in Legco election
- The 57-year-old man, currently out on bail, allegedly displayed three posts on his social media page and also shared them
- He faces three charges under the Elections (Corrupt and Illegal Conduct) Ordinance and will appear at West Kowloon Court on Tuesday
Topic | Hong Kong politics
