A man was charged over social media posts allegedly inciting others to cast invalid votes. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong anti-graft watchdog charges man over social media calls to cast invalid votes in Legco election

  • The 57-year-old man, currently out on bail, allegedly displayed three posts on his social media page and also shared them
  • He faces three charges under the Elections (Corrupt and Illegal Conduct) Ordinance and will appear at West Kowloon Court on Tuesday

Chris Lau
Updated: 8:48pm, 11 Feb, 2022

