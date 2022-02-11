The District Court on Friday ruled against Francis William Haden in an equal opportunity action that shed light on the use of the Cantonese slang. Photo: Warton Li
Cantonese slang ‘gweilo’ not racist, judge rules in dismissing British engineer’s HK$1 million discrimination lawsuit
- Francis William Haden claimed he was the victim of prejudice when colleagues at Leighton Contractors (Asia) left him out of meetings and email chains
- But District Court judge rules no basis existed to suggest use of the word in the workplace must entail racial hostility and Leighton had “reasonable” grounds to sack Haden
