The District Court on Friday ruled against Francis William Haden in an equal opportunity action that shed light on the use of the Cantonese slang. Photo: Warton Li
Cantonese slang ‘gweilo’ not racist, judge rules in dismissing British engineer’s HK$1 million discrimination lawsuit

  • Francis William Haden claimed he was the victim of prejudice when colleagues at Leighton Contractors (Asia) left him out of meetings and email chains
  • But District Court judge rules no basis existed to suggest use of the word in the workplace must entail racial hostility and Leighton had “reasonable” grounds to sack Haden

Brian Wong

Updated: 9:53pm, 11 Feb, 2022

