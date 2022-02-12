Police have arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of a fatal stabbing at a flat in Choi Hung Estate. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong police arrest 59-year-old man for alleged murder as victim dies in hospital from stab wound to chest
- Suspect detained at 5pm on Friday after alleged murder occurred at public housing estate in Ngau Chi Wan
- Force will also investigate man for possession of dangerous drugs after traces of methamphetamines discovered at his flat
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
