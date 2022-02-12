Hong Kong police have arrested a man for allegedly inciting others to spread the coronavirus. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest man, 32, over online call to spread the coronavirus

  • The electronics repairman allegedly encouraged Covid-19 patients to ‘go on a blue shop day tour’ in a post on a local forum
  • Further investigations by police revealed suspect had previously called on others to use violence against judges

Lo Hoi-ying
Updated: 7:00pm, 12 Feb, 2022

