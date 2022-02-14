Police handled 1,659 reports of online romance scams last year, up from 905 cases the previous year. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong online scam victims report losing HK$3 billion last year to fraudsters offering love, jobs and sex

  • Love scams evolve as sweet-talking ‘online lovers’ trick victims into investing in fake deals
  • Too good to be true, but victims fall for job ads offering high pay with no qualifications needed

Clifford Lo and Christy Leung

Updated: 7:00am, 14 Feb, 2022

