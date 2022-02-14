The victims’ white Toyota van crashed into a parked car as they were trying to flee the scene. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong anti-triad police searching for 4 men who carried out knife attack in Cheung Sha Wan
- After the attack, the two victims jumped into a waiting van, which crashed into a parked car as it tried to flee the scene
- The two victims and the man behind the wheel of the parked car went to Caritas Medical Centre to be treated for their injuries
Topic | Crime
