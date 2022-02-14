A man was charged with arson for allegedly setting a bin on fire at a Covid-19 testing site in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Facebook
A man was charged with arson for allegedly setting a bin on fire at a Covid-19 testing site in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Coronavirus Hong Kong: man charged with arson, denied bail over fire at Covid-19 testing site

  • The 27-year-old stands accused of either intentionally or recklessly setting a bin on fire at a mobile testing station in Tai Wai
  • Separately, another man was charged with inciting Covid-19 patients and close contacts to ‘knowingly expose other persons to the risk of infection’

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 4:15pm, 14 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A man was charged with arson for allegedly setting a bin on fire at a Covid-19 testing site in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Facebook
A man was charged with arson for allegedly setting a bin on fire at a Covid-19 testing site in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE