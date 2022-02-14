A man was charged with arson for allegedly setting a bin on fire at a Covid-19 testing site in Cheung Sha Wan. Photo: Facebook
Coronavirus Hong Kong: man charged with arson, denied bail over fire at Covid-19 testing site
- The 27-year-old stands accused of either intentionally or recklessly setting a bin on fire at a mobile testing station in Tai Wai
- Separately, another man was charged with inciting Covid-19 patients and close contacts to ‘knowingly expose other persons to the risk of infection’
Topic | Hong Kong courts
