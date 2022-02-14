Paramedics are putting in 15-hour shifts because of the demand for emergency services. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong paramedics ‘stretched to the limit’ by fifth wave of cases, unions urge asymptomatic patients not to call emergency services

  • Union chief says 3,000-strong paramedic workforce overloaded because of rising number of calls from Covid-19 patients on top of routine emergency requests
  • He estimates more than 80 per cent of coronavirus-related calls are from asymptomatic patients or those who have just tested positive using rapid kits

Christy Leung
Updated: 7:53pm, 14 Feb, 2022

