A study exploring how Hong Kong should combat fake news will be ready in June. Photo: Shutterstock
A study exploring how Hong Kong should combat fake news will be ready in June. Photo: Shutterstock
Law
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong study on combating fake news and disinformation online to be completed in June

  • Research examines options such as criminalising the spread of fake news and asking platforms to remove inaccurate content
  • Study looks at the experiences of other countries in dealing with disinformation and whether those solutions could work for Hong Kong

Topic |   Law
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 10:28pm, 14 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A study exploring how Hong Kong should combat fake news will be ready in June. Photo: Shutterstock
A study exploring how Hong Kong should combat fake news will be ready in June. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE