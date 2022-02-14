A study exploring how Hong Kong should combat fake news will be ready in June. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong study on combating fake news and disinformation online to be completed in June
- Research examines options such as criminalising the spread of fake news and asking platforms to remove inaccurate content
- Study looks at the experiences of other countries in dealing with disinformation and whether those solutions could work for Hong Kong
Topic | Law
