Hong Kong police are hunting for two men over a knife attack in Yuen Long on Monday night. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police launch citywide manhunt for 2 men after suspected triad member injured in knife attack
- The victim, believed to be a Wo Shing Wo triad member, was ambushed by two men wielding knives after getting out of his car in Yuen Long
- Investigation suggests victim had grudges with others and officers are looking into whether this is linked to the attack, police source says
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
