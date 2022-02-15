Hong Kong police are hunting for two men over a knife attack in Yuen Long on Monday night. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police launch citywide manhunt for 2 men after suspected triad member injured in knife attack

  • The victim, believed to be a Wo Shing Wo triad member, was ambushed by two men wielding knives after getting out of his car in Yuen Long
  • Investigation suggests victim had grudges with others and officers are looking into whether this is linked to the attack, police source says

Clifford Lo
Updated: 1:38pm, 15 Feb, 2022

