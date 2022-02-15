Salesman Chan Kin-man and office assistant Alice Leung pleaded guilty at Kwun Tong Court on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam
2 plead guilty to inciting others to cast invalid ballots in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council poll
- Chan Kin-man and Alice Leung had shared a Facebook post by former opposition lawmaker Ted Hui calling on voters to cast blank ballots in December 19 election
- Products manager Victor Chou, charged with three counts of same offence over his role in the election, released on bail to seek legal advice
