Salesman Chan Kin-man and office assistant Alice Leung pleaded guilty at Kwun Tong Court on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Salesman Chan Kin-man and office assistant Alice Leung pleaded guilty at Kwun Tong Court on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

2 plead guilty to inciting others to cast invalid ballots in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council poll

  • Chan Kin-man and Alice Leung had shared a Facebook post by former opposition lawmaker Ted Hui calling on voters to cast blank ballots in December 19 election
  • Products manager Victor Chou, charged with three counts of same offence over his role in the election, released on bail to seek legal advice

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 6:57pm, 15 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Salesman Chan Kin-man and office assistant Alice Leung pleaded guilty at Kwun Tong Court on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam
Salesman Chan Kin-man and office assistant Alice Leung pleaded guilty at Kwun Tong Court on Tuesday. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE