Hong Kong singer and outspoken supporter of the anti-government movement Tommy Yuen. Photo: Tommy Yuen Instagram
Singer Tommy Yuen, formerly with Canto-pop’s E-kids, arrested by Hong Kong national security police on suspicion of money laundering and acting with seditious intent
- Yuen is accused of raising HK$1 million on pretext of helping arrested protesters but then spending part of it himself, including at the racetrack
- Police also claim singer posted messages online aimed at stirring up hatred of government and judiciary, as well as persuading residents to flout anti-pandemic measures
