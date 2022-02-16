A former policeman died at North District Hospital after losing control of his sports car and plunging down a slope in Yuen Long. Photo: Roy Issa
Former Hong Kong policeman dies in hospital after crashing sports car in Yuen Long
- A police source says the man was believed to have lost control of the vehicle while taking a corner near Ta Shek Wu
- His Mazda RX-8 shot across the opposite lane and plunged about 10 metres down a slope
A 30-year-old former policeman died in hospital on Wednesday after losing control of a sports car he was driving, with the vehicle plunging down a slope in northern Hong Kong.
The man was driving his Mazda RX-8 towards Sheung Shui along Fan Kam Road in Yuen Long at the time of the crash, which happened around midnight on Tuesday.
A police source said an investigation suggested the car was travelling at a high speed when it encountered a bend near Ta Shek Wu.
“The vehicle crossed the opposite lane and then crashed down a slope for about 10 metres,” the source said.
The car landed on the site of Pet Field, a private dog training and grooming centre just below the slope. The vehicle suffered extensive damage to its front end.
The source said the driver was knocked unconscious and trapped at the wheel, and had to be freed by firefighters.
The man was taken to North District Hospital with serious head injuries and arm fractures, and died shortly before 1am on Wednesday.
The source said police were looking into whether the car was going faster than the speed limit of 50km/h at the time of the crash.
Officers from the New Territories North traffic unit are investigating.
The man worked at a garage after leaving the force as a detective constable about three years ago.
Police appealed to witnesses or anyone with information about the crash to contact officers at 3661 3800 or 3661 3858.
In the first 11 months of last year, 90 people died in 88 fatal traffic accidents. In the whole of 2020, 97 people died in 96 road accidents.