The source said the driver was knocked unconscious and trapped at the wheel, and had to be freed by firefighters.

The man was taken to North District Hospital with serious head injuries and arm fractures, and died shortly before 1am on Wednesday.

The source said police were looking into whether the car was going faster than the speed limit of 50km/h at the time of the crash.

Officers from the New Territories North traffic unit are investigating.

The man worked at a garage after leaving the force as a detective constable about three years ago.

Police appealed to witnesses or anyone with information about the crash to contact officers at 3661 3800 or 3661 3858.