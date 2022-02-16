In Hong Kong, gambling in an illegal establishment carries a maximum penalty of nine months in jail and a HK$30,000 fine. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong police arrest social media influencer accused of gambling illegally at online casino, promoting bookmaking
- So Mei-yan, known as Cry So or So Miu-miu on her social media platforms, detained after raid on her home and accused of sharing her gambling activities online
- Investigation suggests she placed about HK$300,000 in a month to bet on a foreign gambling website, police source says
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
In Hong Kong, gambling in an illegal establishment carries a maximum penalty of nine months in jail and a HK$30,000 fine. Photo: Shutterstock