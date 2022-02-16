Andrew Kan has been made the police’s national security director. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police reveal Andrew Kan appointed national security director after boss sidelined amid vice raid scandal

  • Kan, who joined the force in 1991, was among local and mainland China officials sanctioned by US in January last year following mass arrests of opposition activists
  • He replaces Frederic Choi, who was reassigned in August after he was caught at a massage parlour offering illegal sex services

Christy Leung
Updated: 5:16pm, 16 Feb, 2022

