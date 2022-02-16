Former chairman of now-defunct Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange Limited, Barry Cheung, appears at the District Court. Photo: Dickson Lee
Former chairman of now-defunct Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange Limited, Barry Cheung, appears at the District Court. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Ex-aide of former Hong Kong leader CY Leung loses appeal against financial fraud conviction

  • Barry Cheung is serving a four-year jail term at Stanley Prison over attempts to keep now-defunct Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange afloat
  • The 64-year-old acted as CY Leung’s campaign chairman and later as an executive councillor after the former leader took office in 2012

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 8:04pm, 16 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Former chairman of now-defunct Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange Limited, Barry Cheung, appears at the District Court. Photo: Dickson Lee
Former chairman of now-defunct Hong Kong Mercantile Exchange Limited, Barry Cheung, appears at the District Court. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE