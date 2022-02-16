Under existing rules in Hong Kong, same-sex couples cannot apply for public rental housing as a family and have to file applications as separate individuals. Photo: AFP
Elderly residents could die before getting Hong Kong public flats if gay couples granted same housing rights as heterosexual ones, lawyer argues

  • Housing Authority has lodged appeal against two judicial review applications, argues same-sex couples would compete with traditional ones for public housing and prolong waiting time
  • Barrister Timothy Parker says authority failed to provide evidence to show purported impact on traditional families for adopting non-discriminatory housing policies

Brian Wong

Updated: 10:30pm, 16 Feb, 2022

