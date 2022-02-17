Singer Tommy Yuen performs for anti-government protesters in Causeway Bay in 2019. Photo: May Tse
Singer Tommy Yuen performs for anti-government protesters in Causeway Bay in 2019. Photo: May Tse
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong singer Tommy Yuen to appear in court to face sedition charge

  • Yuen was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and acting with seditious intent over the alleged misuse of funds ostensibly collected to help jailed protesters
  • His assistant, who was also arrested and accused of money laundering, has been released on bail, but must report back to police in April

Clifford Lo
Updated: 12:14pm, 17 Feb, 2022

