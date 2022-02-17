Singer Tommy Yuen performs for anti-government protesters in Causeway Bay in 2019. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong singer Tommy Yuen to appear in court to face sedition charge
- Yuen was arrested on suspicion of money laundering and acting with seditious intent over the alleged misuse of funds ostensibly collected to help jailed protesters
- His assistant, who was also arrested and accused of money laundering, has been released on bail, but must report back to police in April
Topic | Crime
