The Confederation of Trade Unions announces it is disbanding at a meeting last October. National security police have reached out to former members for information on the group. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong national security police ask former Confederation of Trade Unions members to provide information on disbanded group’s finances, operations
- An insider says authorities have requested information on the now-defunct group’s past activities and ‘details on its subordinate groups and their links to foreign alliances’
- The union was one of several opposition and activist groups targeted by the authorities since the Beijing-decreed national security law took effect in June 2020.
The Confederation of Trade Unions announces it is disbanding at a meeting last October. National security police have reached out to former members for information on the group. Photo: May Tse