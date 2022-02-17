The Confederation of Trade Unions announces it is disbanding at a meeting last October. National security police have reached out to former members for information on the group. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong national security police ask former Confederation of Trade Unions members to provide information on disbanded group’s finances, operations

  • An insider says authorities have requested information on the now-defunct group’s past activities and ‘details on its subordinate groups and their links to foreign alliances’
  • The union was one of several opposition and activist groups targeted by the authorities since the Beijing-decreed national security law took effect in June 2020.

Christy Leung
Updated: 1:22pm, 17 Feb, 2022

The Confederation of Trade Unions announces it is disbanding at a meeting last October. National security police have reached out to former members for information on the group. Photo: May Tse
