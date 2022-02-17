A security guard on duty at Pik Uk Prison in Clear Water Bay. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: more than 7,000 inmates, persons remanded in Hong Kong prisons to test for Covid-19 amid ‘first widespread infections’ there
- Correctional Services Department says seven persons in custody have tested positive for Covid-19 since February 8
- Each inmate or remanded person has to take four rapid tests and one involving deep throat saliva specimens as part of efforts to detect hidden infected patients, source says
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
