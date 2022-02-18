Suspects arrested during one of two raids in Kwai Chung district on Thursday are escorted to a police van. Photo: Handout
Suspects arrested during one of two raids in Kwai Chung district on Thursday are escorted to a police van. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Suspect tries to climb down Hong Kong industrial building as police raids detain 9 accused of robbing cryptocurrency trader

  • Police seeking other suspects after group allegedly stole HK$3 million from cryptocurrency trader lured to bogus deal
  • About 20 officers undergo home isolation after three suspects test preliminarily positive for coronavirus

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 4:18pm, 18 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Suspects arrested during one of two raids in Kwai Chung district on Thursday are escorted to a police van. Photo: Handout
Suspects arrested during one of two raids in Kwai Chung district on Thursday are escorted to a police van. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE