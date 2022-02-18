Suspects arrested during one of two raids in Kwai Chung district on Thursday are escorted to a police van. Photo: Handout
Suspect tries to climb down Hong Kong industrial building as police raids detain 9 accused of robbing cryptocurrency trader
- Police seeking other suspects after group allegedly stole HK$3 million from cryptocurrency trader lured to bogus deal
- About 20 officers undergo home isolation after three suspects test preliminarily positive for coronavirus
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Suspects arrested during one of two raids in Kwai Chung district on Thursday are escorted to a police van. Photo: Handout