Frontline police officers from various departments will now be required to undergo Covid-19 testing. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Frontline police officers to take daily coronavirus tests amid Hong Kong’s worsening fifth wave

  • Police began handing out rapid antigen test kits to frontline officers on Friday morning
  • Officers involved can only report for duty if they test negative

Topic |   Hong Kong police
Clifford Lo
Updated: 7:29pm, 18 Feb, 2022

