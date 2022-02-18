Frontline police officers from various departments will now be required to undergo Covid-19 testing. Photo: Jelly Tse
Frontline police officers to take daily coronavirus tests amid Hong Kong’s worsening fifth wave
- Police began handing out rapid antigen test kits to frontline officers on Friday morning
- Officers involved can only report for duty if they test negative
