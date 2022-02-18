Former opposition lawmaker Lee Cheuk-yan’s case has been affected by the move. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: lawyers voice concern after Hong Kong prison service stops visits, court trips for all inmates to conduct Covid-19 testing
- Correctional Services Department says nobody in custody will be able to attend court hearings until end of month to undergo screenings
- Measure has forced judges to postpone proceedings and left lawyers in a bind, with some having trouble finding time for rearranged sittings, others unable to see clients
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Former opposition lawmaker Lee Cheuk-yan’s case has been affected by the move. Photo: Nora Tam