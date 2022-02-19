Customs officials have conducted secret missions to pulverise and dispose of contraband cigarettes at landfills. Photo: Handout
Customs officials have conducted secret missions to pulverise and dispose of contraband cigarettes at landfills. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong has growing pile of illegal cigarettes to destroy following customs seizures worth millions

  • Secret operations under armed escort ensure seized cigarettes are pulverised before being dumped
  • About 400 million cigarettes still in government warehouses, pending probes, court proceedings

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 4:13pm, 19 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Customs officials have conducted secret missions to pulverise and dispose of contraband cigarettes at landfills. Photo: Handout
Customs officials have conducted secret missions to pulverise and dispose of contraband cigarettes at landfills. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE