Customs officers Alex Ma and Sammy Li at a contact-tracing centre in Mong Kok. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Tears, fears and angry outbursts: Hong Kong customs officers help track down patients’ contacts as Covid-19 cases surge
- More than 650 volunteers from disciplined services join contact tracing teams amid sharp rise in infections
- Some patients resist revealing who they were with, others question being sent to quarantine centres
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Customs officers Alex Ma and Sammy Li at a contact-tracing centre in Mong Kok. Photo: Jonathan Wong